Crime

Winston-Salem Police investigating after man shot in arm

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm while walking down Tise Avenue Saturday afternoon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on Tise Avenue Saturday afternoon. 

Police said they responded just before 3 p.m. to a local hospital to speak with the man who was shot in the right forearm. 

The 23-year-old said he was walking on Tise Avenue when a white car approached him and shots were fired. 

The man was hit once and is currently in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with any information should call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

