Winston-Salem Police investigating after man shot in arm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on Tise Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded just before 3 p.m. to a local hospital to speak with the man who was shot in the right forearm.

The 23-year-old said he was walking on Tise Avenue when a white car approached him and shots were fired.

The man was hit once and is currently in stable condition.