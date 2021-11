Police said it happened on Hornaday Road just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro early Saturday morning.

Police said they got the call around 5:45 a.m.

They responded to the 5400 block of Hornaday Road in reference to an assault call.

Officers found one person who had been shot. The individual was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.