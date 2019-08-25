GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) are investigating a reported shooting outside of the Wendy's on Gate City Boulevard.

Officers say they are looking for one to two suspects. They're asking people to avoid the area.

Call Greensboro Crime Stoppers if you know anything that could help in the investigation: 336-373-1000

This is a developing story, please check online, Facebook and @WFMY on Twitter for upates.

