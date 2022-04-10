Police: 1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times

Greensboro Police said officers responded to a hospital after someone walked in with multiple gunshot wounds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Greensboro Sunday morning, according to police.

Greensboro Police said they responded to a hospital just before 3 a.m. after someone walked in with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting initially happened in the 700 block of South Chapman Street.

The victim is stable, according to police, but no suspect information was available as of early Sunday morning.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone to contact the police department or Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.