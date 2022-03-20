Police investigating shooting after one person taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating and one person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Greensboro Police said they responded to the 3300 block of South Holden Road just before 2 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one person who had been shot.
Police said that person was taken to a local hospital where they are stable. There were no further details about the person's condition or the nature of their injuries.
Police said no suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.