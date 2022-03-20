Police investigating shooting after one person taken to hospital

Greensboro Police responded to South Holden Road just before 2 a.m. and found one person who had been shot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating and one person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Greensboro Police said they responded to the 3300 block of South Holden Road just before 2 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person who had been shot.

Police said that person was taken to a local hospital where they are stable. There were no further details about the person's condition or the nature of their injuries.