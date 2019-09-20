GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking into several robberies they believe are connected dating back to May of 2019.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects from a few different robberies.

"Right now were working multiple leads and just reviewing the cases and trying to speak to witnesses and review video and things like that," said Lt. Jack Steinberg with Greensboro Police.

The first happened on May 9 at a Speedway on 5916 W Market Street.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers put out a flyer asking the public for information.

On June 17, police believe the same people robbed the Speedway at 5729 W Friendly Avenue.

"They've committed at least four that we know of, and we suspect they're involved in others," said Steinbeg, "It certainly wouldn't be unlikely that they would be involved in additional crimes, other robberies things like that."

"Like any other dangerous person, they certainly pose a threat, so that's why we're certainly hoping to get some information to stop the crew from doing additional robberies," said Lt. Steinberg.

Police say they believe the same people robbed 3901 N Church Street first on July 9 and then again on July 31.

Det. William Tyndall with Greensboro Police says the clerk was punched in the face during the incident on July 31.

"Sometimes folks know what other people are doing in their lives, it may be family members, it may be friends, it may be classmates that might be doing these types of crimes," said Lt. Steinberg.

In all incidents, the suspects were armed, and police say they are considered dangerous.

Police say at least two male suspects are believed to be involved, and in some cases, a female accomplice was described.

Right now police are working to determine whether these suspects are also connected to additional incidents.

If you have any information, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

