Police investigating after three people shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after three people were shot early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3700 block of South Holden Road at 5:58 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

That's where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One of the victims was in critical condition, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.