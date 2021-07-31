Police investigating after three people shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after three people were shot early Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to the 3700 block of South Holden Road at 5:58 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.
That's where they found three people with gunshot wounds.
Police said the victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One of the victims was in critical condition, according to police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.