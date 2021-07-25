Police investigating after two men shot while leaving a party in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said two men were shot while sitting in a car in the 4000 block of Rosa Street Saturday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after two men were shot while sitting in a car Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Rosa Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two men were sitting in there car when the suspects approached them in another car and started shooting, according to police.

One man was shot multiple times, the other man was shot once. Police said both were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who reportedly left the area in a white colored sedan.

Winston-Salem Police said it looks like a targeted attack and they don't believe it was random.

If you have any information, call police or crime stoppers.