Police investigating two overnight Greensboro shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Greensboro.
The first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. July 4 on the 2300 block of Wilcox Dr. One person was shot. Police and EMS transported him to a local hospital to be treated.
The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Coliseum Blvd. Multiple cars sped off in different directions when police arrived at the scene at the W. Florida St. intersection. Police did not find any victims.
Very few details have been released at this time. WFMY News 2 will publish more as police release them.