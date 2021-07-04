Police investigating two overnight Greensboro shootings

Officers are piecing together details on shootings on Wilcox Dr. and Coliseum Blvd. early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Greensboro.

The first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. July 4 on the 2300 block of Wilcox Dr. One person was shot. Police and EMS transported him to a local hospital to be treated.

The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Coliseum Blvd. Multiple cars sped off in different directions when police arrived at the scene at the W. Florida St. intersection. Police did not find any victims.