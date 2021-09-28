Police look for leads after 17-year-old shot to death outside Greensboro Coliseum

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Traveyon Hairston’s killer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sept. 11 has been identified.

Officers were called to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. on Ellington Street at Hardie Street outside a fail at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Investigators said a teen, later identified as Traveyon Hairston, was found with a gunshot wound.

He died at a hospital.



Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.