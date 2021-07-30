Police looking for a man who shot at a car multiple times in Gibsonville

No injures were reported in the shooting.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police need your help finding a man who they said is armed and dangerous after he shot at a car multiple times.

Gibsonville police said on Thursday they were called to the area of Joyner Street and found a Honda Accord with multiple bullet holes. Police said no one was injured.

The man they're looking for was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black shoulder bag. Gibsonville police do consider him armed and dangerous.