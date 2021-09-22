Police searching for missing Alamance County man

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police issued a Silver Alert for an Alamance County man last seen in Burlington.
Aaron Blalock was last seen on September 5 around 3:30 p.m.
According to Alamance County Sheriff's office, he is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.
Police said he is 5’5” approximately 156lbs, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a Gold 2002 Honda Accord with a black fender.
Anyone with information should call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300. You may also contact the non-emergency Central Communications line anytime at 336-570-6777.