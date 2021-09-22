Police searching for missing Alamance County man

Police issued a Silver Alert for Aaron Blalock who was last seen in Lee County on September 5.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police issued a Silver Alert for an Alamance County man last seen in Burlington.

Aaron Blalock was last seen on September 5 around 3:30 p.m.

According to Alamance County Sheriff's office, he is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Police said he is 5’5” approximately 156lbs, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a Gold 2002 Honda Accord with a black fender.