Woman robs Winston-Salem convenience store, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman they say robbed a convenience store in Winston-Salem.

Officers arrived at Parker's Stop and Shop on Reidsville Road shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Workers said a woman came in waving a silver handgun. According to the police report, the woman told the clerk to open the cash register and give her the money. Once the woman had the money, she left the store through the parking lot.

Police said the woman had on a white hat, purple face covering, and a black and blue coat.