Police search for man responsible for stealing a car with child inside in Greensboro

Officers said the child has since been found safe and the car has been returned. Now, they need your help finding the car thief.

On Monday, March 28 a man stole a car with a young child in the back seat at the ABC store on West Market around 11 a.m. The child has since been found safe. The car was also found.

The Greensboro Police Department would like your help with finding the person who stole the car. Crime Stoppers has provided a picture of the possible car thief.