Police looking for mother after baby found alive in trash

Investigators said a woman was walking her dog when she heard the sound of a baby crying.
Police in the North Carolina city of Wilmington are investigating after a newborn baby was found alive in a trash can. 

WECT reports that police found the infant on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a woman was walking her dog when she heard the sound of a baby crying.

It was coming from inside a nearby trash can in a church parking lot. The baby was inside a black trash bag. The woman rescued the baby and found someone to call 911. 

Doctors at a local hospital say the baby is healthy. The mother has not been located. 

