Police looking for people accused of throwing bricks at Chick-fil-A restaurant

Investigators said the incident happened after a woman was asked to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in the vandalism of a Roswell Road Chick-fil-A restaurant.

According to Officer Steve Avery, on Monday, Jan. 25, officers responded to the restaurant in the 4200 block of Roswell Road after reports of a dispute at the location.

Investigators said that when a woman tried to enter the restaurant, she was asked to leave and told that the dining room was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After the woman was asked to leave, a dispute occurred, Avery said.

He said following the dispute, the woman, along with several other people, began to throw bricks at the restaurant before they left.

Police are now looking for the people seen on the surveillance video. Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals pictured in the photos or the video is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. Tips may be left online at StopCrimeATL.org.