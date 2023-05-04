Police looking for the car involved in a hit-and-run crash

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department is looking for a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Police say a woman was crossing S. Centennial Street between E. Green Drive and Russell Avenue not in a designated crosswalk when she was hit.

According to the police department, The car drove off in what appears to be a silver early 2000s Lexus ES. Police say the car has front-end damage between the headlight and emblem and was last seen in the area of Grimes Avenues and S. Hamilton Street.

As of the last check, the woman was in the hospital in a serious condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point.

