TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee police department has made an arrest in an attempted murder case after a woman was doused in gasoline and set on fire inside a Taco Bell.

According to police, Mia Williams, who identifies as a woman, entered a Taco Bell on Wednesday when Williams began pouring gasoline on another woman inside the store. Williams then lit the woman on fire before taking off on foot.

The woman set on fire was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police searched overnight and were able to locate and arrest Williams.

