CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police have made a cold case arrest nearly 17 years after an infant was found dead in Western Branch Park.

Chesapeake Police released a video on Twitter explaining the nature of the crime.

On January 17, 2003, a newborn was found abandoned and dead at the park by an 11-year-old boy.

He was found with an oversized diaper and wrapped in a couple of blankets. Investigators and the community named the baby "Daniel."

An umbilical cord was still attached to the baby leading investigators to believe he had just been born at the time.

On Tuesday, Melissa Chrisman was arrested and charged with felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect. No other details have been released at this time, but we're working to gather more information.

