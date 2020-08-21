Thomasville police make arrest in death of 29-year-old man

Thomasville police said Archie Quartez Blocker Jr, 19, was taken into custody without incident by agents of the U.S. Marshals Service on Earl Place in High Point.

A High Point man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old at a birthday party back in April, according to Thomasville police.

Investigators said Blocker was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury on June 22, for first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Stephens.

Police said officers found Stephens inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound following some sort of an altercation at the party. Investigators said Stephens later died from his injuries.

Officials said Blocker is being held without bond in the Davidson County Jail.

Police said De’Bryan Kentre Brown, 25 of Greensboro, was originally arrested on April 21, and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators said a Davidson County grand jury later indicted Brown for first degree murder.

Police said Brown had previously bonded out but was arrested on May 6 without incident and is currently in the Davidson County Jail being held without bond.

Investigators said the original charges against a 17-year-old juvenile relating to the incident have been dropped.

If you have any information about the incident contact, Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.

