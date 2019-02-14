VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two kayakers in Lake Smith/Lawson found the body of 19-year-old Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado of Chesapeake in 2018. On Thursday, a man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On July 6, 2018, around 10 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received the 911 call. The body, later identified as Sanchez-Guardado, was discovered near the shoreline in the 1200 block of Habitat Lane.

Court documents said that Sanchez-Guardado was shot in the back of the head.

On July 6th, police found items under his body that they used to try and track down suspects. Court documents said a Corona brand beer bottle, cigarette, and a lanyard with a truck key were recovered. Authorities later found out the lanyard and key belonged to the victim.

On Thursday, Virginia Beach police arrested 25-year-old William Alberto Oliva Rodriguez of the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road. Rodriguez was charged with second-degree murder, and he is booked in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.