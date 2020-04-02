JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police arrested and charged a man with a number of different felony charges that stemmed from a domestic incident last week.

John Atterberry was charged with four counts of felony domestic assault and battery, three counts of felony strangulation and felony malicious wounding.

On Jan. 31, officers were sent to the 7100 block of Merrimac Trail where they spoke with the victim who alleged that a man and been beating her for a few days.

She reported several different incidents that happened from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31 where Atterberry had allegedly punched her in the eye, choked her, kicked her in the stomach and bit her in the face.

Police say the victim had bruising, swelling and scratches on different locations on her face and neck. There was also a bite mark on her face that punctured the skin.

Atterberry was located later that night after the victim reported the assault and was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with marijuana and he was charged with possession.

RELATED: With sexual assault on the rise, academy leaders to be summoned to Capitol Hill

RELATED: Dad charged with assault after tackling student who was wrestling his son

RELATED: Virginia Beach police officer arrested for trespassing, simple assault