WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police said he climbed through the ceiling of a Mexican restaurant in Wentzville, Missouri, to steal $35,000 from the safe.

Dakota C. Blackburn was charged with second-degree burglary, property damage and stealing after police said he burglarized Los Portales restaurant on April 19.

Police said Blackburn caused more than $750 worth of damage while forcing his way into the restaurant. Once inside, police said he crawled through the ceiling to get into the manager's office.

While inside the office, Blackburn broke into the safe and made off with $35,000.

Over the course of the burglary, however, he left behind a few pieces of evidence that helped police track him down.

Police said he shed a few items of clothing and left them in the restaurant. They also said he cracked open a bottle of Coca-Cola, drank half then left the rest inside the restaurant.

Officers matched the DNA found on the clothing and in the bottle to Blackburn.

Police said some of the tools Blackburn used were stolen from RVs the same night the restaurant was broken into.

The probable cause statement said Blackburn is suspected of committing more than 20 other burglaries in Missouri in just the last year.

His bond was set at $10,000.

More local news:

RELATED: Flaherty to honor Tyler Skaggs by wearing a special jersey in Friday night’s start

RELATED: North County Police Cooperative officer accused of choking, beating ex-girlfriend

RELATED: Man charged in connection with deaths of man, woman found dead in bed of pick-up truck