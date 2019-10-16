ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police say two elementary school students were nearly abducted shortly after getting off their school bus. Police say the girls were able to get away, but now police are looking for the public’s help tracking down the alleged predator.

On Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., Rock Hill police say two girls, who both attend Independence Elementary School, were dropped off at their bus stop in the 700 block of Patriot Parkway.

But instead of heading home to their apartment, located less than 100 yards away, they began walking down the street. Police say the girls were looking for the key to their apartment, claiming one of their friends threw it out the bus’s window a few yards back.

After retrieving the key, the girls began to walk back toward their apartment, but that’s when they told police an older black man driving a burgundy SUV kept circling and speeding past them at least 3 times.

“He pulled up beside them on the road and grabbed one of them by the book bag,” says Lt. Michael Chavis, with Rock Hill Police.

The man told the girls he wasn’t trying to take them, but wanted them to go to the park with him, according to the report.

Lt. Chavis says the girls began to scream, which he says could have been why the suspect let go and took off.

“He eventually released hold of the book bag and the juveniles took off running into the apartment complex,” he says. “Any time that a criminal action is being carried out, the one thing that they don’t want is attention, so creating a lot of noise and a disturbance is going to cause attention and that’s good.”

Rock Hill police say the man is described as an older black man, possibly in his 60s. They say he has slick black and gray hair with some curls on the back. The suspect was wearing what was described as a uniform with a black collared shirt with writing similar-to a business logo on the front, khaki pants, and Nike shoes.

“That’s very frightening because you know I could be late one day to pick up my kids -- and just understand, I don’t have anyone else -- so just that somebody could walk up and get my kids, that’s very frightening,” said mom, Laquan Walker, whose child rides the same bus.

Other moms at the bus stop Wednesday say they’ll now be keeping a more watchful eye.

“They’re little kids," said Paris Morton, whose daughter also rides the same bus. "They’re elementary kids, you know they always running around and stuff so you know so somebody trying to snatch them is very scary."

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident and is asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle in the area please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

