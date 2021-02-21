Police officer shot in Kernersville, police say

Kernersville police say an officer was shot around 3:30 a.m. this morning near Century Park Boulevard. They are searching for a suspect.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple Triad agencies are searching for a suspect after a Kernersville police officer was shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Kernersville.

Officers say it happened in the area of Century Park Boulevard and Arbor Hill Road off South Main Street.

Police say an alert was sent out to Kernersville residents by phone asking them to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

Police tell us that the officer is in stable condition and is getting medical treatment.

Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County sheriff's office are assisting in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old man around 185 to 200 lbs. last seen wearing a black toboggan, black jacket, and black pants.

Police are asking residents to remain on alert. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department.