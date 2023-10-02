Golden Gate Drive standoff ends and roads reopen

Police haven't said anything else about the barricaded person - just that the standoff has ended.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a standoff situation on Golden Gate Drive on Friday has ended.

It started early in the morning and lasted several hours. Police said they were trying to get a barricaded person to come out of a home.

Police, Guilford County EMS, the CSI unit, and a Special Response Team all responded to the scene.

The standoff shut down Golden Gate Drive from State Street to Church Street, as well as other nearby roads. All roads have since opened back up.

WFMY News 2 crews were at the scene while the standoff was unfolding. Law enforcement officials could be heard over megaphones telling the barricaded person to come outside with their hands up.

Investigators have also shut down a part of Roseland street between East Newlyn and Macy. This is in addition to the Golden Gate drive closure. — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) February 10, 2023