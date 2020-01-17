GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking to identify the two people in surveillance video from a robbery at Great Stops.
They say it happened at the Great Stops at 5412 West Market Street on Jan. 15 around 4:30 a.m.
RELATED: Police searching for two men who robbed Danville convenience store
The suspects are believed to be 2 men and police say one of them had a handgun.
Police say the men demanded money from the business and fled on foot.
RELATED: Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro shoe store
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can submit tips anonymously.
RELATED: Police searching for two men who robbed Greensboro nail salon
OTHER STORIES:
Three new shops coming to Friendly Center
North Carolina lands on top 10 list for human trafficking, Triad experts say more victims are self-reporting
Shelter waives adoption fees for adult dogs under 59-pounds to honor Luke Kuechly
Winter returns to the Piedmont; Cold rain Saturday
$3.6 million in incentives approved for Syngenta by Greensboro City, Guilford County Commissioners