GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking to identify the two people in surveillance video from a robbery at Great Stops.

They say it happened at the Great Stops at 5412 West Market Street on Jan. 15 around 4:30 a.m.

RELATED: Police searching for two men who robbed Danville convenience store

The suspects are believed to be 2 men and police say one of them had a handgun.

Police say the men demanded money from the business and fled on foot.

RELATED: Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro shoe store

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can submit tips anonymously.

RELATED: Police searching for two men who robbed Greensboro nail salon

OTHER STORIES:

Three new shops coming to Friendly Center

North Carolina lands on top 10 list for human trafficking, Triad experts say more victims are self-reporting

Shelter waives adoption fees for adult dogs under 59-pounds to honor Luke Kuechly

Winter returns to the Piedmont; Cold rain Saturday

$3.6 million in incentives approved for Syngenta by Greensboro City, Guilford County Commissioners