HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police confirmed the body found at a steam plant on July 3 is Noah Tomlin.

The 2-year-old was reported missing on June 24, and on June 28, police arrested his mother, 34-year-old Julia Tomlin. She faces three counts of Felony Child Neglect.

RELATED: Noah Tomlin's grandmother says 'cloud of sorrow' is over family's home, thanks community for support

13News Now