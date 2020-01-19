SALISBURY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

Authorities in North Carolina say they had to rescue a suspect after he tried to escape arrest by hiding in an air vent.

The man got stuck and had to be rescued by deputies before being taken to jail, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, which conducted a roundup earlier this week targeting people who allegedly weren't paying child support.

Ten people with outstanding warrants were arrested, as were six more for interfering with deputies, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The attempted air vent incident wasn't the only botched attempt to avoid arrest, according to police.

