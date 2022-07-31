Police respond to calls about a 'large amount of gunfire' in Winston-Salem

One man is in critical, but stable condition after being shot on Oakshire Court.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police got a call about a large number of shots fired in the area of 1500 Oakshire Court.

Officers said while on scene searching for suspects, evidence, and possible people who were hit by shots, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire between unknown groups. They said Antoni Lopez was struck and is at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

There were several vehicles along with one apartment building were also struck by gunfire. No further victims were located with injuries.

This investigation is in its very early stages. No additional information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.