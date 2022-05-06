Have you seen this man? Police search for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cards in High Point

Denzel Gooch is accused of breaking into cars after taking keys from unlocked lockers inside two Planet Fitness gyms

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a man accused of breaking into cars outside of two different Planet Fitness locations.

Investigators said warrants are out for the arrest of Denzel Gooch, 28, of Durham.

Gooch is accused of taking keys from unlocked lockers inside the gym and using the keys to steal people’s wallets out of cars in the gym’s parking lot, according to investigators.

Police said he used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.

Gooch is facing charges for three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, ten counts of financial card theft, three counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of financial card fraud.

Investigators said the break-ins and credit card thefts happened back on March 23 and March 30 at the Planet Fitness on Eastchester Drive, and back on March 30 at the Planet Fitness on South Main Street.

If you have any information about the thefts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

