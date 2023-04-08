Police search for suspects after ATM stolen using U-Haul in Thomasville

Officers said video surveillance showed one of the suspects used a rock to shatter the glass at 6:28 a.m. to enter into the building.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Officers are looking for two suspects who they believe are responsible for stealing an ATM in Thomasville.

Thomasville police said an officer discovered the front glass to the North Carolina License Plate Agency located at 1650 Liberty Drive, Suite 300 was broken around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said video surveillance showed one of the suspects used a rock to shatter the glass at 6:28 a.m. to enter into the building and then they put a towing strap around the ATM, while the second suspect, who was driving the U-Haul pickup truck, then pulled the ATM out of the building.

The suspects then put the ATM onto the bed of the truck and drove away with an unknown amount of money.

Police said the estimated damage to the structure is $6,000.

The U-Haul truck has damage to the front passenger side and the three wheels of the truck appear to be stock, silver wheels and the front right wheel is black, according to police.

Officers said the suspect who entered the building is wearing a black hoodie with sunflowers on the back and the suspect driving the truck was wearing red pants.

Thomasville police said investigators believe that this ATM robbery could be related to another ATM theft in Greensboro in May.

If you have any information on the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.

