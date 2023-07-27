The Marion Police Department requests assistance in locating Casie Lynne McCartha after the death of her younger sister.

MARION, N.C. — A Marion woman is wanted by police after investigators alleged she concealed her sister's death.

The Marion Police Department responded to a home on East Court Street Tuesday for a welfare check. Officers spoke to family members who explained that Kristin Rutherford needed extensive in-home care. The family members said they were unable to contact Rutherford and called police for a welfare check. Officers were able to get inside the house through an unlocked window. They found Rutherford, 27, dead inside the home.

Officers said Rutherford's older sister, Casie Lynne McCartha, lived with her and was responsible for Rutherford's well-being. McCartha was not home at the time and hasn't been seen or heard from since Rutherford was found dead. Marion detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest for concealing Rutherford's death.

Investigators said McCartha was last known to be driving a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate HLR-3298. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Casie McCartha is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 828-652-4000.

