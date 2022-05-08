x
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 77-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Vielace Rudolph Tippett was last seen on Lansing Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.

According to investigators, Vielace Rudolph Tippett was last seen on Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem.

Police describe Tippett as 6 feet and 1 inch tall, with short white hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with white stripes, a red polo shirt, and blue jeans. Investigators said Tippett is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information about Tippett's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

