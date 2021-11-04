Person dies in park shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Oct. 13, 2021, about how Cure Violence is helping to stop violence in the Triad.
Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the shooting of 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.
It happened at 1500 Barber Park Drive on Oct. 10, 2021, at 5:14 p.m.
Officers found Lattimore shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but later died.
This investigation is ongoing. We reached out to the Greensboro Police Department to see what led to the shooting.
If you know or recognize the man in the picture or have any information about this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000. People are encouraged to download the P3tips app to report a mobile tip or go to P3tips to leave an anonymous tip.