Person dies in park shooting in Greensboro

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the shooting of 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.

It happened at 1500 Barber Park Drive on Oct. 10, 2021, at 5:14 p.m.

Officers found Lattimore shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but later died.

This investigation is ongoing. We reached out to the Greensboro Police Department to see what led to the shooting.