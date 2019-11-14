MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Kay Jewelry store in Mebane.

According to the Mebane Police Department, the robbery happened on Tuesday afternoon at the store located at 400 Arrowhead Blvd.

Witnesses say a man walked into the store and pretended to window shop. After walking around a bit, witnesses say the man hit one of the display cases with a fiberglass handled hammer, and took an unknown amount of rings.

Police say he then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident, and no other weapon other than the hammer was displayed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Mebane Police Department

