WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem say a Subway restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. The Subway is located at 1527 Peters Creek Parkway. Store employees say the suspect armed with a silver handgun entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect, described as wearing a red bandanna around his face, black pants, and a red and black hoodie left with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.

Armed Man Robs Wendy's In Winston-Salem: Police

No one was injured during the incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Other stories to check out:

Man, Woman Caught On Video Taking Items From a House In King Have Been Identified: Police

UPS Worker Arrested For Stealing Items From Greensboro Facility, Police Say

Man Shot Multiple Times Outside Asheboro Home

'If I Could Undo That Date, I Would.' Greensboro Mom Hopes Son's Killer Is Caught Soon

11-Year-Old Machete-Swinging Baseball Star Takes on Suspected Burglar

She Missed Curfew. Her Mom Used a Tracking App and Found Her Pinned Under Her Car, Down an Embankment.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users