DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help in finding the driver who hit a pedestrian on NC-109 in Davidson County early Saturday morning. Troopers say the driver was traveling south on the highway when he hit the pedestrian with a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Highway Patrol says evidence shows the pedestrian was walking along the fog line on NC-109 when the Chevy pickup drifted over and hit him or her. The pedestrian has not been identified, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

NCSHP has not identified the driver, but describe him as a white male approximately 38 to 45 years of age, brown hair, goatee, wearing a NFL Chicago Cubs hoodie, black BDU pants, and black shoes from the Wallburg, NC area.

If you know anything about this or have information that can help the investigation, call at NCSHP at 800-233-3151.