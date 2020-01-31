WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Michaels store Thursday evening. Police say the robbery happened at the store located on Hanes Mall Blvd.

According to Winston-Salem Police, a male suspect entered the store and took items to the register. He then showed the clerk a handgun in his waste and demanded money.

After the clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then left the store. Through investigation, it was determined that the suspect got into a vehicle to leave the scene.

No one in the business was injured during the incident, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

