WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly grabbed a woman walking in a Winston-Salem neighborhood Friday morning and sexually assaulted her.

According to Winston-Salem Police, the attack happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Colton Street.

The victim told the police that she recalled seeing the suspect in the area prior to the assault.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

