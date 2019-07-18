EDEN, N.C. — The Eden Police Department is searching for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants in relation to several crimes within the city limits of Eden.

On July 7, officers responded to the 400 block of Beech St. in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers found two men who were shot while inside a parked car and a 12-year-old girl who was injured while inside a home following the shooting. All three were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, multiple warrants were issued for the arrest of Kwes Lashad Keen, 28.

On July 17, Keen fled from officers after an attempt was made for his arrest. Police say Keen was driving a dark blue Audi A8 which investigators found later abandoned near his home.

Keen is charged with…

Two (2) counts of Attempted Murder (F)

Two (2) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting

Serious Injury (F)

Three (3) counts of Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property (F)

One (1) count of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F)

One (1) count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (F)

One (1) count of Fleeing to Elude Arrest (F)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keen is asked to contact the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755.

