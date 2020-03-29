GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gas station was robbed in Greensboro early Sunday morning according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Murphy Express located on 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane at 5:20 a.m. in relation to the incident.

Police say a suspect entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a black man, tall, thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, with a face covering.

According to police, the suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

