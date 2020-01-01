GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are on the hunt for several stolen guns, including some that belong to a state parks ranger.

The thefts, which happened within the last 10 days of 2019, stood out because criminals got access to weapons even though they were secured in gun safes.

One of the victims told NBC Charlotte his gun was stolen Monday afternoon when he ran into the Sams Club in Gastonia. He said he locked his weapon in a "Gun Vault" safe, which was tethered and hidden in his car.

An hour later, he came back and found his car lock popped open and his safe pried open. The owner said he's upset someone broke into his car, and he's frustrated by how easily thieves got into his safe.

Just a few hours later across town, Gastonia Police responded to a home burglary call near Crowders Mountain State Park.

Investigators said someone broke into a park ranger's home while his family was on vacation.

Police said the suspect damaged a safe and stole several guns and police equipment, including a bulletproof vest, three state park police badges and a traffic vest with "Police" written on it.

No suspects have been arrested, but stolen guns often find a way back to crime scenes.

Last September, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 16-year-old, who's accused of firing a gun in uptown Charlotte following a fight. Officers said the teenager ended up killing an innocent bystander who was on his way to a business meeting.

From January to September 2019, CMPD recorded an 18 percent increase in guns stolen from vehicles compared to 2018. During the same time period, officers removed 15 percent more illegal guns compared to 2018.

Anyone with information on the two gun thefts in Gastonia can call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

