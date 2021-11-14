Greensboro Police searching for suspect after armed robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a store early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the Quality Mart on Battleground Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a robbery.
A woman who police said was armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and green pants.
No one was injured, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and the police didn't release any more details immediately.
If you have any information, call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.