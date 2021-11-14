Greensboro Police searching for suspect after armed robbery

Police said a woman armed with a handgun entered the Quality Mart on Battleground Avenue and left with cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a store early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the Quality Mart on Battleground Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a robbery.

A woman who police said was armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and green pants.

No one was injured, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and the police didn't release any more details immediately.