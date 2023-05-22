Police searching for suspect in South Graham Park car break-in

Graham police say a suspect reportedly broke into a car in South Graham Park and committed credit card fraud at Walmart on Graham-Hopedale Road.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who broke into a car Monday.

Police said after the suspect broke into a car in South Graham Park, they went to a Walmart on Graham-Hopedale Road, where they committed credit card fraud.

Graham police said the suspect may have a tattoo on their hand and was traveling in a black car with black rims.

You may remember the story we posted Sunday about a similar situation.

Over the weekend, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to several reports of vehicle break-ins at county parks and recreation centers, including Cedar Rock Park and Shallowford Recreation Park areas. Victims reported that their windows were broken and their purses stolen.

Investigators said the suspects then travel to local retail and grocery stores to use the victims’ credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards and money orders.

The suspects are known to law enforcement agencies as the "Felony Lane Gang".

We do not know if these car break-ins are connected, but we are working to find out.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Burlington-Graham Communications at 336-229-3500.

