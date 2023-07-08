Police searching for suspect in Speedway robbery in Winston-Salem

Officers said the man jumped over the counter and took money from the register.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a man involved in the robbery of a Winston-Salem business Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the Speedway at 5434 University Parkway on a robbery call around midnight.

When officers arrived they were told by witnesses that a man entered the business demanding money and threatening workers. They said the man then jumped over the counter and took money from the register.

Police said the man ran away and was seen getting into a dark-colored car.

Investigators said the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

