Police searching for suspect accused of breaking into woman's apartment, sexually assaulting her

Police said the man is also accused of trying to break into another woman's home in the same complex.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Detectives are continuing an investigation into a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he broke into her apartment.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, and officers were called to an apartment located on Salem Court.

Officers discovered that a woman was in the apartment alone, when a male suspect broke into the apartment through a window. Police said the suspect confronted the women in the living room and threatened the victim with a large fixed blade knife. The suspect then assaulted the woman with a sexual motive, police said.

The victim was eventually able to gain control of the knife and eventually fled the apartment on foot. The victim was treated for minor injuries resulting from the assault.

That assault comes after another woman from the same complex reported an attempted breaking and entering and later reported that someone was peeping through her window. Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

Reported Incidents

Date: 09-07-2020 Time: Approximately 1:40 a.m. Incident: Breaking and Entering Incident Report# 2044045

Date: 09-10-2020 Time: Approximately 10:46 p.m. Incident: Stalking Incident Report# 2044716

An increased police presence will now be noticeable in the community in which these crimes have occurred, police said.

The suspect is described as a young male, approximately 5’09” in height, with a stocky or heavy build.

Authorities believe that the suspect regularly visits the Ardmore Terrace Apartments and may live in close proximity to that location.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.