WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Village Tavern on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem was robbed Sunday morning according to Winston-Salem police.

Police say three suspects entered the restaurant through the back kitchen door. Once inside, the suspects went to the office area and displayed handguns demanding money.

The suspects were then given an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the restaurant through the back door. According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The three suspects were described as wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.

The Winston-Salem Police Department request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

