Police searching for second person involved in deadly shooting of Burlington man

Cylence Carlos Russell is the second person facing charges in the shooting of Deykwon Gilmore

Burlington police are searching for a second person facing charges in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, according to investigators.

Cylence Carlos Russell, 18, of Burlington, and Michael Tyrelle Bowe, 26, of Graham are accused of killing Deykwon Gilmore of Burlington.

According to Burlington police, the shooting happened back on Sept. 28 around 10:45 a.m.

Police found Gilmore’s body lying near railroad tracks on Railroad Street, investigators said.

Bowe is facing charges for murder and was arrested back on Oct. 19, according to police.

Investigators said Bowe is currently in the Alamance County Jail without bond. However, they are still searching for, Russell, the second man involved.