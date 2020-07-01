GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police continue their investigation into two shootings that happened on November 7, 2019, and now they have a picture of the vehicle they believe is involved.
RELATED: 2 Shootings in Less Than 2 Hours Apart in Greensboro
The first shooting happened on Huffman Street. Officers were called to the area around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 7. Police say a man was taken to the hospital in that shooting.
The second shooting happened a few hours later around 2:10 p.m. near the 1900 block of Boulevard Street. The person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RELATED: Greensboro Police Investigating After Person Shot on Huffman Street
Police say the vehicle is a light colored four door sedan.
If you have any information, you can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
MORE STORIES:
1 person dead after earthquakes shake Puerto Rico
Who is new Panthers coach Matt Rhule? 3 things to know
Carolina Panthers finalizing deal to hire Baylor head coach Matt Rhule
24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires
Nearly half a billion animals impacted by Australia wildfires